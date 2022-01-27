Hearts agree deal with Barnsley’s Toby Sibbick until summer of 2025

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Toby Sibbick has returned to Hearts on a permanent deal from Barnsley.

The 22-year-old made two appearances for Hearts after joining on loan under his former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel in January 2020, getting man of the match in a win over Rangers and setting up a goal in a 3-3 draw with St Johnstone.

Injury, illness and the outbreak of the pandemic curtailed his involvement and the versatile player, who can play in midfield or defence, spent time on loan with Belgian side Oostende before making 38 further appearances for Barnsley over the past 12 months.

The former AFC Wimbledon player has now returned to Tynecastle on a deal until the summer of 2025 after Hearts paid Barnsley an undisclosed fee.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to get Toby in on a permanent deal. He’s someone we’ve been aware of for a while and he obviously has past links to the club.

“By all accounts he made a really good impression last time round and was unfortunate that bad luck stopped him from going on to show what he could do.

“We’re getting a talented and versatile player who’s had even more experience at a high level down south, so hopefully we can reap the benefits of that.”