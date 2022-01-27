Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Beth Mead inspires Arsenal Women to comeback win over Brighton

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 9.36pm
Beth Mead was the difference in Arsenal’s win over Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)
Beth Mead was the difference in Arsenal's win over Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)

England international Beth Mead proved to be the difference as Arsenal came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 and extend their lead at top of the Barclay’s FA Women’s Super League.

Trailing to the visitors’ first goal in eight matches, Mead’s free-kick presented Vivianne Miedema with a tap-in before she whipped home a direct set-piece as they moved four points clear of Chelsea.

Arsenal were rocked in the 15th minute by Emma Koivisto’s twisting back-header from 10 yards which looped over Manuela Zinsberger, who was barely off her line. Koivisto had already produced a goal-line clearance at the other end.

It took until the start of the second half for the league leaders to find anything approaching the required level but it was the individual quality of Mead which turned things around.

First her set-piece delivery flew through the penalty area to present Miedema with her first goal in five matches, the assist taking Mead level with Karen Carney’s FA WSL record of 35.

But better was to come with a free-kick curled around the wall and just inside the far post, although questions will be asked of Brighton goalkeeper Megan Walsh’s positioning.

Arsenal continued to dominate without further goals but it was more than enough to secure a first league win in four matches.

[[title]]

[[text]]

