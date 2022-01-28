Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Porto reject Tottenham offer for Luis Diaz

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 7.16am
FC Porto’s Luis Diaz is being chased by Tottenham (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
What the papers say

Porto have rejected an initial offer from Tottenham for Luis Diaz, according to the Evening Standard. The 25-year-old winger has a release clause of £66million, and the Spurs’ reported starting offer of £37m plus add-ons did not cut it.

The same paper reports that Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is being assessed by Arsenal. The option is being weighed up due to the club’s likely failure to sign Bruno Guimaraes, who is now strongly linked with Newcastle. The 23-year-old Luiz is said to have been admired by Mikel Arteta since they worked together at Manchester City.

Brentford v Aston Villa – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Douglas Luiz is being weighed up by Arsenal (Steven Patson/PA)

The Daily Mail, citing reports in Italy, claim Roma manager Jose Mourinho is hopeful of signing Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. The 29-year-old Switzerland international was linked with the Serie A club earlier in the summer but a deal reportedly fell through. However, Roma are now said to be looking to move on a player and create space for Xhaka’s signing.

Former England international Ashley Young has snubbed Newcastle, according to the Daily Mirror. The 36-year-old full-back is a free agent this summer but new Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard reportedly wants him to stay.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Armando Broja: Everton, Leeds and the Wolves have all been linked with a move for the 20-year-old Chelsea forward, who is on loan at Southampton.

Jesse Lingard: The Manchester Evening News writes Aston Villa, Everton and Leicester are monitoring the England midfielder’s situation.

