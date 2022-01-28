Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jofra Archer: I felt like I had let everyone down by missing the Ashes

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 8.28am
Jofra Archer is determined not to rush his comeback from injury (Shaun Botterill/PA)
Jofra Archer is determined not to rush his comeback from injury (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Jofra Archer says he felt he had “let everyone down” after missing England’s Ashes tour due to injury.

The World Cup-winning fast bowler has been out for 10 months with a troublesome elbow problem that has been operated on twice, and in that time England have won just one of the 12 Tests he has missed.

That includes the 4-0 Ashes series defeat to Australia, where England struggled in every department.

Archer is feeling his way back into action and has trained with the limited-overs squad in Barbados this week, but still sees himself as a Test player in the future despite his injury.

The 26-year-old told the Daily Mail: “Watching the Ashes, I felt like I had let everyone down a little bit, when you see fast bowlers taking 90 per cent of the wickets — but you don’t get injured on purpose.

“Of course, I want to be part of making this England team a success, but this past year has taught me that you can plan all you want, then something happens to change everything.”

He is looking forward to linking up with the Test team in the West Indies next month and added: “I might even get to partake in training wholly and won’t feel like the physios are monitoring me all the time.

“The fun police won’t be out any more! Even now if I am throwing, I could turn round and see Ben Langley, the physio, watching me and saying with a look, ‘No more intensity’.

“Right now, I can do everything but it’s small steps. I have no idea when I will be playing matches, I am just trying to build up and it’s all about what I can tolerate at any given time.

“I’ve waited long enough so it makes no sense rushing the last bit. I’ve got five months at my disposal, so it will be whenever I’m ready.”

