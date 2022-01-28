Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Which Premier League stars are chasing Africa Cup of Nations glory?

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 9.02am Updated: January 28 2022, 10.14am
Mohamed Salah is among the Premier League players still involved in the competition (Themba Hadebe/AP)
The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals get under way on Saturday when Gambia take on hosts Cameroon in Douala.

There has been plenty of Premier League participation in this year’s edition and 10 players still remain as the competition boils down to its last eight nations.

Here, the PA news agency looks at those still left standing.

Sadio Mane – Senegal

Sadio Mane has helped Senegal reach the last eight
Sadio Mane has helped Senegal reach the last eight (Sunday Alamba/AP)

The 29-year-old Liverpool forward has scored two of Senegal’s goals so far, including the opener in 2-0 win over Cape Verde in the last 16 just moments after suffering a head injury.

Mohamed Salah – Egypt
The Premier League top goalscorer has found the net once so far, plus scored the winning penalty as Egypt knocked out Ivory Coast in the last 16 and will be hoping to get on the scoresheet when Egypt face Morocco on Sunday.

Mohamed Elneny – Egypt

The Arsenal midfielder has featured in every game so far and his stellar performance against Ivory Coast earned him the man of the match award in their penalty shoot-out victory over Ivory Coast.

Edouard Mendy – Senegal
The Chelsea goalkeeper has yet to concede a goal in his two games so far, having sat out the first two due to a positive covid test.

Trezeguet – Egypt

Egypt’s Trezeguet, left, and Jefferson Encada of Guinea-Bissau fight for the ball
Egypt’s Trezeguet, left, and Jefferson Encada of Guinea-Bissau fight for the ball (Footografiia/AP)

The Aston Villa midfielder has played in every game throughout the competition but his last three appearances have come off the bench since starting in a 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in their first fixture. The 27-year-old will be keen to earn a place back in the starting XI against Morocco.

Nampalys Mendy – Senegal
The 29-year-old midfielder is the only Leicester player remaining after Nigeria pair Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho and Ghana’s Daniel Amartey all returned after being knocked out. Mendy has been heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium but should feature for Senegal in the quarter-final on January 30, with the window closing a day later.

Romain Saiss – Morocco

Romain Saiss has led Morocco to the last eight
Romain Saiss has led Morocco to the last eight (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Saiss has featured heavily this season for Wolves, helping them to a total of eight clean sheets in the Premier League so far, and has transferred his form over to the national team which has earned victories over Ghana, Comoros and Malawi so far. Saiss and the Moroccans will come up against Egypt on Sunday.

Adam Masina – Morocco
Masina will be welcomed back to England by a new manager in the form of Roy Hodgson when his Africa Cup of Nations stint comes to an end. The 28-year-old has managed to keep two clean sheets in the tournament so far, something he has not managed to do with Watford this term.

Bertrand Traore- Burkina Faso

Bertrand Traore has captained Burkina Faso to the quarter-finals
Bertrand Traore has captained Burkina Faso to the quarter-finals (Sunday Alamba/AP)

The Aston Villa forward has chipped in with a goal and an assist for Burkina Faso, including the opener in their 1-1 draw with Gabon which Les Etalons went on to win on penalties. Traore and Burkina Faso will face Tunisia on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals.

Hannibal Mejbri – Tunisia
Rarely seen for Manchester United throughout the early stages of his career, the 19-year-old has only made one senior appearance for the Red Devils in a 2-1 win over Wolves on the final day of last season. Hannibal has played twice in midfield for Tunisia and will be tested once again against Burkina Faso.

