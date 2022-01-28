Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Shota Arveladze takes charge of Hull as new era begins at the MKM Stadium

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 10.38am
Shota Arveladze takes charge of Hull for the first time (Steve Welsh/PA)
Shota Arveladze takes charge of Hull for the first time (Steve Welsh/PA)

Head coach Shota Arveladze takes charge of Hull for the first time as Swansea arrive in East Yorkshire.

New owner Acun Ilicali this week dispensed with the services of Grant McCann, who had managed the Tigers for two and a half years and led them to last season’s League One title.

Ex-Ajax and Rangers striker Arveladze was swiftly appointed on a two-and-a-half-year deal, having last managed Pakhtakor Tashkent in Uzbekistan in 2010.

Regan Slater, a member of McCann’s title-winning team, became the first signing of the Ilicali era this week when he joined from Sheffield United.

Flynn Downes is suspended for Swansea’s trip to the MKM Stadium.

The 23-year-old is serving a one-match ban after collecting two bookings and being sent off in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at QPR.

Fellow midfielder Olivier Ntcham is available after a thigh complaint, which saw him withdrawn at Preston last weekend and miss the trip to west London.

Swans boss Russell Martin says he has a “fully fit squad to choose from”, with Downes the only absentee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]