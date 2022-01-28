Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

New signing Denver Hume hoping for Portsmouth debut against Charlton

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 11.50am
Denver Hume has made a permanent switch from Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)
Denver Hume has made a permanent switch from Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)

Portsmouth will have new signing Denver Hume available for the Sky Bet League One match against Charlton.

Left-sided defender Denver, who can also play as a wing-back, made a permanent transfer from Sunderland and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

Goalkeeper Ollie Webber has moved from Crystal Palace and the Northern Ireland Under-21 international will offer competition for Gavin Bazunu.

Captain Clark Robertson returned to the starting line-up for last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Sunderland following four months out with a hip problem, while Jayden Reid (knee) and Liam Vincent (shin) continue their recovery.

Charlton could hand a debut to midfielder Nile John after the 18-year-old completed a loan move from Tottenham.

The England youth international has moved to The Valley until the end of the season and follows the arrivals of Chuks Aneke and Juan Castillo.

Forward Conor Washington could be in contention again after coming off the bench in last weekend’s win over Fleetwood, while Jayden Stockley has been out since before Christmas with a hip problem.

Winger Charlie Kirk has joined Blackpool on loan, with an option to make the switch permanent, and midfielder Ben Dempsey has moved to Scottish side Ayr United until the end of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier