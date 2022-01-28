Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieran Lee set to be fit for Sunderland clash after hip injury

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 11.56am
Kieran Lee, centre, is set to be fit for the visit of Sunderland in Sky Bet League One (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Bolton manager Ian Evatt expects to have Kieran Lee available for the visit of Sunderland in Sky Bet League One.

Lee was forced off with a hip injury at half-time of the win at Shrewsbury but has trained all week.

On-loan winger Xavier Amaechi is also back in the squad after a lengthy absence.

Amaechi has not featured since December 11 due to a hamstring injury but is back in training and could make the bench on Saturday.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is hoping to have more options at his disposal for the trip to Bolton.

Defender Bailey Wright and midfielder Alex Pritchard both missed the win over Portsmouth but could return to the squad after resuming training.

The Black Cats are continuing to monitor goalkeeper Lee Burge, who experienced heart issues after testing positive for Covid-19.

Burge, whose last appearance was the Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal before Christmas, will be rested for a month before being re-assessed.

