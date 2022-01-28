Kieran Lee set to be fit for Sunderland clash after hip injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bolton manager Ian Evatt expects to have Kieran Lee available for the visit of Sunderland in Sky Bet League One.

Lee was forced off with a hip injury at half-time of the win at Shrewsbury but has trained all week.

On-loan winger Xavier Amaechi is also back in the squad after a lengthy absence.

Amaechi has not featured since December 11 due to a hamstring injury but is back in training and could make the bench on Saturday.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is hoping to have more options at his disposal for the trip to Bolton.

Defender Bailey Wright and midfielder Alex Pritchard both missed the win over Portsmouth but could return to the squad after resuming training.

The Black Cats are continuing to monitor goalkeeper Lee Burge, who experienced heart issues after testing positive for Covid-19.

Burge, whose last appearance was the Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal before Christmas, will be rested for a month before being re-assessed.