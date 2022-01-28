Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Millwall to assess trio ahead of West Brom match

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 11.58am
Jed Wallace is among three players being assessed by Millwall (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jed Wallace is among three players being assessed by Millwall (Mike Egerton/PA)

Millwall will assess Alex Pearce, Jed Wallace and George Saville ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with West Brom.

Captain Pearce has returned to training after missing the Lions’ last two games, while Wallace and Saville have recently been sidelined by quad and back issues respectively.

Manager Gary Rowett remains without a handful of first-team players.

Tom Bradshaw (knee) and Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo (ankle) were injured in the defeat to Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago, while Daniel Ballard (knee) and Ryan Leonard (ankle) are still unavailable.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will once again be absent for West Brom due to an internal issue.

The England international was left out of the Baggies’ squad for the midweek loss to Preston after completing a three-game suspension and manager Valerien Ismael has confirmed he will not be involved at The Den, meaning David Button is expected to continue in goal.

Striker Daryl Dike is out due to the hamstring injury he suffered on his full debut against Peterborough last weekend.

Dara O’Shea has stepped up his recovery from a broken ankle but is not yet ready to return to first-team action.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier