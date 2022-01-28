Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Mirren defender Marcus Fraser happy with budding Jay Henderson partnership

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 1.00pm
Marcus Fraser is enjoying his new role (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Marcus Fraser is enjoying his new role (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Mirren defender Marcus Fraser is enjoying his new role of helping provide a platform for Jay Henderson to show his talent and make things happen for the Buddies.

Henderson has been one of the main beneficiaries of Jim Goodwin’s change of shape, which has seen St Mirren move from a 3-5-2 to a 4-2-3-1 system.

Goodwin did not feel Henderson was particularly suited to a wing-back role and places were limited in the middle of the park, but the 19-year-old was back in the team during St Mirren’s Covid outbreak just before the winter break.

Henderson retained his place after the tactical shake-up and scored an impressive goal in the first of St Mirren’s three consecutive wins of 2022.

Fraser has moved from the back three to playing at right-back and is focused on helping Henderson on the flank ahead of him.

The 27-year-old said: “My role just now is to try and free up wee Jay Henderson, who is doing really well and come in for the last few games.

“I just try and get him on the ball as much as I can and get him in one-v-one situations and just feed him. That’s my role just now and I am enjoying it.”

The former Ross County skipper is used to talking his team-mates through matches.

“I have always enjoyed that role, ever since I was younger,” the former Celtic player said.

“I’m sure he is sick of hearing my voice sometimes telling him to tuck in or get wide, but we have a good relationship.”

Saints are looking to continue their winning run at Dundee on Saturday but Goodwin has reminded his players that they followed their previous three-match winning streak with an 11-game run without victory.

Fraser said: “Things can change so quickly, one win or one defeat and the table can flip.

“You always have to have it in your mindset that you need to be 100 per cent focused going into every game, because if you’re not, any team in the Premiership can take advantage of that.”

