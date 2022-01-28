Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wycombe to welcome back Sullay Kaikai for MK Dons clash

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 1.05pm
Wycombe will have Sullay Kaikai back from international duty this weekend (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Wycombe will have Sullay Kaikai back from international duty this weekend (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Wycombe winger Sullay Kaikai is expected to return to the squad for the visit of MK Dons after Sierra Leone’s exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth hopes to have “a few” back from injury, with midfielder Dominic Gape close to a return after more than two months out.

Striker Sam Vokes is also likely to be back after missing the last two matches with suspected Covid.

Midfielder Nick Freeman is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning is still short on numbers having named an unchanged side for Tuesday’s win over Burton.

He named only six substitutes – three of them youth team players – in that game as the club have yet to replace the recent departures of Ethan Robson, Peter Kioso, Josh Martin and Matt O’Riley.

Match-winner Scott Twine required an ice pack on his arm after a heavy collision against Burton but he is expected to play.

Harry Darling and David Kasumu have been sidelined through hamstring injuries and it remains to be seen whether either player can return this weekend while Aden Baldwin (ankle) remains a doubt.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier