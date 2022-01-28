Peterborough sign Jeando Fuchs from Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jeando Fuchs has joined Peterborough after Dundee United accepted an undisclosed fee for the Cameroon midfielder.

The 24-year-old’s Tannadice contract was due to expire in the summer.

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that the transfer was a six-figure fee.

Fuchs had claimed in the French media in December that Blackpool, Peterborough and Wigan had made contact with his representatives while there was also interest from Stuttgart, Celtic and Rangers plus an unnamed Premier League club.

The former Sochaux player joined United from Alaves in October 2020 and made 44 appearances.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson revealed the Sky Bet Championship club had succeeded at the second attempt.

“We enquired about him in the summer, but couldn’t get it over the line,” Ferguson told his club’s website.

“He gets up against people, he is tenacious, so good at intercepting things. There are areas we can improve him on and I have spoken to him this morning about that.

“His attitude was first class, it was never about money or anything like that, he drove down last night and I really liked how keen he was to come to us.”

United sold Kerr Smith to Aston Villa earlier in January but head coach Tam Courts has been delighted with his main January signing, Tony Watt.

Watt has set up late winners against Kilmarnock and Ross County in his first two starts since his move from Motherwell.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Celtic Park in the cinch Premiership, Courts told DUTV: “I have really enjoyed having Tony Watt at the club so far.

“I’m delighted that the owners and Tony were actually able to push that one through for us because his personality is infectious, he’s a leader and he leaves a mark on the pitch.

“I think the fans have warmed to him already through his all-action play and that’s now two or three assists he has got since he has come to the club. So already he is producing some big moments for us.

“I’m really delighted with him and I expect him to go from strength to strength.”