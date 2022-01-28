Harlee Dean, Tyreece John-Jules and Jordan Storey in contention for Owls debuts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday’s new loan signings Harlee Dean and Tyreece John-Jules are hoping to feature in the home game against Ipswich.

Birmingham defender Dean and Arsenal striker John-Jules both arrived this week until the end of the season.

On-loan Preston defender Jordan Storey, an unused substitute in last week’s defeat at Oxford, is also hoping to make his first appearance for the club.

Chey Dunkley, Olamide Shodipo (both hamstring) and Dominic Iorfa (hip) all remain unavailable.

Ipswich’s new loan signing Dominic Thompson is hoping to make his debut for the club after joining from Brentford.

Left-back Thompson could step in for Kane Vincent-Young, who sits out a one-game ban following his dismissal in the midweek win at Wimbledon.

Matt Penney (knee), Hayden Coulson (thigh) and Lee Evans (groin) are all back in contention.

Jon Nolan has yet to appear for Ipswich this season due to successive calf and knee injuries.