Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton welcomes back Josh Griffiths for Burton clash

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 3.51pm
Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton (Richard Sellers/PA)

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton brings back goalkeeper Josh Griffiths for the visit of Burton to Sincil Bank.

Griffiths missed Saturday’s 2-1 win at Plymouth as a precaution with a minor shoulder injury but, following talks between the Imps and his parent club West Brom, the England Under-21 keeper has been given the green light to return.

He takes over from Sam Long, who made his debut at Plymouth and will now join Irish Premier Division side Drogheda United on loan, along with fellow youngster Sean Roughan.

Long makes the move following the arrival of Jordan Wright from Nottingham Forest, who was part of a busy January transfer window for the Imps, with defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy and forwards Morgan Whittaker, Liam Cullen, John Marquis and Ben House also being snapped up.

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink must decide whether to start with former Motherwell striker Louis Moult after he was introduced late on in the 1-0 defeat by MK Dons on Tuesday night.

Moult joined the club in the summer transfer window before an ankle injury picked up in pre-season saw him ruled out until January.

Hasselbaink is awaiting news of the fitness of Ryan Leak (head) and Jonny Smith (hamstring) but central defender Sam Hughes is expected to recover from a head injury sustained in Tuesday’s game.

The manager will also check on the fitness of defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, who needed treatment just before the hour and was replaced by William Kokolo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]