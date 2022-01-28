Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jordan Tillson back from ban as Ross County host leaders Rangers

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 4.04pm
Jordan Tillson is available for Ross County (Ken Macpherson/PA)
Jordan Tillson is available for Ross County (Ken Macpherson/PA)

Ross County’s Jordan Tillson returns from suspension for the visit of Rangers in the cinch Premiership.

The Staggies midfielder was banned for two games after being sent off against Motherwell.

Fellow midfielder David Cancola misses out with a groin problem.

New loan signing Amad Diallo goes into the Rangers squad for the trip north.

The 19-year-old Manchester United winger is joined by Ryan Kent, who is back from suspension, and Joe Aribo, back from international duty.

Alfredo Morelos is away with Colombia while Ianis Hagi is out for the rest of the season following a knee operation. Steven Davis, Filip Helander and Leon Balogun are working their way back to fitness while Nnamdi Ofoborh is a long-term absentee with a heart condition.

