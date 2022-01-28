Ryan Porteous back from ban as Hibernian take on Livingston By Press Association January 28 2022, 4.18pm Ryan Porteous is available after suspension (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hibernian welcome back Ryan Porteous for Saturday’s match at home to Livingston following a three-game suspension. Fellow centre-back Paul Hanlon is likely to remain on the sidelines after missing the midweek draw at Motherwell with a heel injury. Key midfielder Kyle Magennis is still working to build up his fitness after a four-month absence with a groin problem. Sebastian Soto could make his Livingston debut at Easter Road. The 21-year-old United States forward signed on loan from Norwich earlier in the week. Craig Sibbald and James Penrice are back in training following their respective injuries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close