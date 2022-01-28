Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou still missing several players but has no fresh injury concerns

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 4.28pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has a fully fit squad to choose from (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is still without a number of players but has no new injury worries for the cinch Premiership game against Dundee United at Parkhead.

Captain Callum McGregor (face) and fellow midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi (ankle) remain out along with Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti (all hamstring).

Tom Rogic and Daizen Maeda are away on international duty.

United begin life without Jeando Fuchs after selling the midfielder to Peterborough.

Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew missed the midweek win over Ross County with a muscle injury but Peter Pawlett is expected to shake off a knock that he picked up against the Diogwall side.

Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are working their way back to fitness.

