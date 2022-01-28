Ange Postecoglou still missing several players but has no fresh injury concerns By Press Association January 28 2022, 4.28pm Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has a fully fit squad to choose from (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is still without a number of players but has no new injury worries for the cinch Premiership game against Dundee United at Parkhead. Captain Callum McGregor (face) and fellow midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi (ankle) remain out along with Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti (all hamstring). Tom Rogic and Daizen Maeda are away on international duty. United begin life without Jeando Fuchs after selling the midfielder to Peterborough. Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew missed the midweek win over Ross County with a muscle injury but Peter Pawlett is expected to shake off a knock that he picked up against the Diogwall side. Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are working their way back to fitness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ange Postecoglou building ‘belief’ at Celtic Ange Postecoglou proud of how Celtic handled Hearts fightback at Tynecastle Celtic survive second-half scare to win at Hearts and keep pressure on Rangers John Souttar expected to return for Hearts’ Premiership visit of Celtic