Ange Postecoglou still missing several players but has no fresh injury concerns

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is still without a number of players but has no new injury worries for the cinch Premiership game against Dundee United at Parkhead.

Captain Callum McGregor (face) and fellow midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi (ankle) remain out along with Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti (all hamstring).

Tom Rogic and Daizen Maeda are away on international duty.

United begin life without Jeando Fuchs after selling the midfielder to Peterborough.

Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew missed the midweek win over Ross County with a muscle injury but Peter Pawlett is expected to shake off a knock that he picked up against the Diogwall side.

Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are working their way back to fitness.