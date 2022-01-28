New signing Idris Kanu in line for Northampton debut against Salford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Idris Kanu could make his Northampton debut when Salford come to town this weekend.

Part of the Sierra Leone squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, the 22-year-old attacker has joined on loan from Peterborough for the rest of the season.

Kanu’s addition helps offset the absence of Cardiff loanee Chanka Zimba, who is not expected back until March due to a hamstring injury.

Northampton boss Jon Brady says Joseph Mills has suffered a “bit of a setback” with an ankle issue this week but hopes it is not too serious.

There are no fresh concerns for Salford boss Gary Bowyer ahead of his side’s trip to Northampton.

Defender Ibou Touray is still away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Gambia.

Forward Brandon Thomas-Asante is also unavailable through suspension.

The Ammies still have a number of long-term absentees including Matty Willock, Josh Morris, Luke Burgess and Ian Henderson.