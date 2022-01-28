Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney confident of bolstering his attack

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 5.39pm
Shaun Maloney is keen to add a new attacker (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shaun Maloney is keen to add a new attacker (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney is optimistic about his prospects of landing a new attacker before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Hibs sold talisman Martin Boyle to Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly last week, leaving a big void in the creative department of the team.

While funds are available to bring a replacement in for the Australia international, Maloney suggested on Tuesday that he would be willing to wait until the summer, if required, to get the right player.

However, speaking on Friday ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Livingston this weekend, he seemed confident of bolstering his attack in the coming days.

“Hopefully one before the deadline,” said Maloney. “Obviously with Martin leaving, I want to try and replace the attributes he has and the goals and assists he’s had in the last few years.

“Hopefully we’ll have more news on that before the window closes because I think it would help the rest of the squad.

“I think the whole squad are adjusting to life after Martin, and myself as well because I had him for three games at the start.

“In terms of the way he affects the opposition and how they defend, it is something I have to find a solution for.”

Hibs are close to signing 20-year-old Norwegian attacker Runar Hauge from Bodo/Glimt, although he will not be considered for the first team immediately.

“That one’s been ongoing for a few months, but he’ll be for the B team and Steve Kean,” said Maloney.

“I know the club have got high hopes for him, maybe in the next season or two.”

Maloney wished Melker Hallberg well after the midfielder left the club and immediately signed for St Johnstone.

“It was about game time for Melker,” said Maloney.

“He’s obviously been out for a long time with injury. He played for us against Cove. I’ve got nothing but positive things to say about him.

“He trained really well but it just got to the point where he needed to play, so I’m happy for him that he got his move.”

Scott Allan could be following the Swede out the door, with Kilmarnock keen to recruit the out-of-favour midfielder.

“If Scott wants something different, I’m always open to discussing that with him,” said Maloney.

Hibs have yet to catch fire under Maloney, but the Scot has been encouraged by keeping clean sheets in three of his first five games since succeeding Jack Ross last month.

“Defensively we’ve been very good as a team, and that starts from the front with Kevin (Nisbet),” he said.

“All 11 players on the pitch have to take credit for that because we’ve been to some difficult places. Not many teams keep a clean sheet at Fir Park.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier