Brentford open investigation after Ivan Toney appears to castigate club in video

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 9.02pm
Ivan Toney is being investigated by Brentford after a video of him appearing to castigate the club surfaced on social media (Nick Potts/PA)
Ivan Toney is being investigated by Brentford after a video of him appearing to castigate the club surfaced on social media (Nick Potts/PA)

Brentford have launched an investigation after a video of striker Ivan Toney appearing to say “f*** Brentford” was published on social media.

Toney is thought to be on holiday in Dubai during the Premier League’s winter break.

The 25-year-old has struck six goals in an impressive Premier League campaign so far.

But now the Bees are looking into a video posted on Twitter that could land the former Peterborough United player in hot water with his club.

Ivan Toney file photo
Ivan Toney has been in decent form with Brentford this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Brentford FC are aware of the video and are investigating,” said a club spokesperson.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank accepted an £8,000 fine on Friday, following his red card after the 2-1 Premier League loss to Wolves last weekend.

The Dane was dismissed after the final whistle by Peter Bankes after confronting the referee on the Brentford Community Stadium pitch.

Frank has now accepted the FA charge of improper behaviour towards the match official due to his overzealous remonstrations.

Brentford have now suffered six defeats in their last seven top-flight matches after a fine start to their maiden Premier League campaign.

“Brentford FC head coach Thomas Frank has accepted a Football Association fine,” read a club statement.

“Thomas was charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Brentford’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday, 22 January. Thomas admitted the charge and accepted the standard penalty. He was given an £8,000 fine.

“The FA charge was that Thomas’ language and/or behaviour towards referee Peter Bankes after the final whistle was improper.

“Thomas accepted this charge, and the financial penalty. Brentford FC has no further comment to make on the matter.”

Thomas Frank, centre left, receives his first yellow card from referee Peter Bankes (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Frank, centre left, receives his first yellow card from referee Peter Bankes (Nick Potts/PA)

Frank and his assistant Brian Riemer have both recently signed new deals to stay at Brentford until 2025, though the defeat to Wolves left an air of frustration in west London.

Frank admitted he had let his emotions get the better of him when speaking to the officials at full-time.

“I was frustrated we didn’t get a point but I was relatively calm and there was a situation which triggered it,” said Frank.

“I got a yellow card after a confrontation with a Wolves player, then I turned round to Peter and said ‘you can give me a second one as well’. He said it was because I was turning around and too aggressive.”

