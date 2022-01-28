Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robbie Muirhead earns Morton point against Raith

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 10.00pm
Robbie Muirhead rescued a point for Greenock Morton against Raith Rovers (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Robbie Muirhead rescued a point for Greenock Morton against Raith Rovers (Jeff Holmes/PA)

A second-half header from Robbie Muirhead rescued a point for Morton as they drew 2-2 with Raith in the Scottish Championship.

The result sees the Ton move up to seventh in the table while Rovers are still looking for their first league win since mid-December.

Morton took the lead 25 minutes in when Gozie Ugwu capitalised on a mistake from Raith goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald, stabbing home from close range.

A foul on Sam Stanton in the 41st minute saw Raith awarded a penalty which Jamie Gullan smashed in to level the scores.

Reghan Tumilty doubled the lead for Rovers at the end of the first half after winning the ball just outside the box and striking low into the bottom corner.

Morton earned their point in the 75th minute when Lewis Strapp’s cross found substitute Muirhead in the box and he nodded the ball down into the bottom corner.

