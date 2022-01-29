Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blow for Burnley as Dinamo Zagreb insist Mislav Orsic will not move this month

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 11.04am Updated: January 29 2022, 11.06am
Mislav Orsic, left, will not be joining Burnley this month (Luka Stanzl/PA)
Burnley’s hopes of signing Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Mislav Orsic this month are over after the Croatian club insisted he will not be leaving.

The Clarets, in desperate need of reinforcements during the January transfer window in their bid to stay in the Premier League, were in discussions over a reported £8million deal for the 29-year-old.

However, Dinamo announced on Saturday morning that the Croatia international, whose hat-trick sent Tottenham crashing out of the Europa League last year, will be staying with them for the rest of the season.

They said in a statement on their official website: “In recent days, great interest of the public and fans has caused the possible transfer of player Mislav Orsic to the English club Burnley.

“Following this topic, GNK Dinamo informs the public that the decision has been made that Mislav Orsic will remain a Dinamo player and we are looking forward to participating in the continuation of the season together with his team-mates and contributing to achieving the goal of winning a new Croatian title.”

The Clarets are bottom of the Premier League, having won once all season, though have a significant number of games in hand on all of the teams above them.

They lost Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle earlier in the window after the Magpies triggered a release clause in the striker’s contract.

Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst has been linked with a move to Turf Moor to replace the New Zealand international.

