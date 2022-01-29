Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rangers rue Allan McGregor errors as Ross County rescue late point

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 2.44pm
Ross County’s Matthew Wright nets a late equaliser (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor gifted Ross County two goals as teenager Matthew Wright netted an equaliser in the sixth minute of added time.

The 19-year-old County striker, who spent the first half of the season on loan with Highland League side Brora Rangers, scrambled home to earn a 3-3 cinch Premiership draw.

Amad Diallo scored inside five minutes of his Rangers debut but the loan signing from Manchester United was off injured by the time the late drama unfolded.

Major errors from McGregor and Calvin Bassey gifted County two goals inside four minutes with Jordan White and Regan Charles-Cook taking advantage.

Diallo was again involved as James Tavernier equalised early in the second half and Connor Goldson headed home in the 72nd minute to put Rangers ahead but Wright had the final say after McGregor’s second blunder.

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo was back in the Gers team after his return from the Africa Cup of Nations and he burst through the left channel before delivering a perfect pass to the back post where Diallo tapped home the opener from close range.

Diallo could eventually cost Manchester United almost double the initial £18.7million fee paid to Atalanta and the winger soon showed his talent with a brilliant piece of skill which sucked Jake Vokins into a heavy challenge and a yellow card.

County began to dominate territory and possession though and they got their rewards.

McGregor, who celebrates his 40th birthday on Monday, dropped Joseph Hungbo’s 25th-minute cross after getting both hands on the ball and White lapped up the present.

The second County goal came after Rangers failed to deal with a long ball. Goldson’s clearance went backwards, Borna Barisic headed to a County player and Bassey took a fresh-air swipe that put Charles-Cook through.

The winger stuck the ball through McGregor’s legs to move top of the Premiership scoring charts with his 10th league goal of the season.

Rangers upped the tempo late in the half. Glen Kamara and Tavernier forced decent saves from Ashley Maynard-Brewer before the latter curled a free-kick just past the top corner.

The champions were level within four minutes of the restart. Diallo cut inside Vokins and fired a strike which Maynard-Brewer could only palm out. Ryan Kent got a foot to the rebound and the ball fell for Tavernier to finish from six yards.

Rangers maintained the pressure with Kamara getting on the ball and Aribo causing all sorts of problems while Diallo continued to look dangerous.

Diallo’s shot spun just wide off the foot of Vokins before the new signing went off for Fashion Sakala after receiving treatment. He did not seem to be badly hurt.

Kemar Roofe came on for the ineffectual Cedric Itten but he miskicked from a good chance after another impressive run from Aribo.

The pressure on the County box finally paid off. Maynard-Brewer stopped Scott Arfield’s low shot but the rebound bounced up into the path of Goldson, who headed in despite the goalkeeper’s best efforts to stop the ball going over the line.

County had a brilliant chance to level moments later when Keith Watson got up to meet a corner from three yards out but the substitute glanced wide.

Roofe turned and shot off the post at the other end and Sakala could not take a chance to finish the game off.

County levelled after a scramble following a corner, with McGregor’s body knocking the ball into the path of Wright when it looked like the goalkeeper could have collected with his hands. The forward slotted inside the near post on his fifth County appearance.

