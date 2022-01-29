Dunfermline boost survival bid with win at Queen of the South

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline moved out of the Scottish Championship relegation places following a 2-0 victory at bottom-placed Queen of the South.

Lewis Martin had a header disallowed for Dunfermline before the visitors finally broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute through Graham Dorrans, who opened his account for the club by heading in Ryan Dow’s cross.

The former Scotland midfielder then fired wide, shortly before Dan Pybus netted from the edge of the box to double his side’s lead after 29 minutes.

Dow had an effort blocked on the line by Darragh O’Connor and Dorrans also had a shot saved in a dominant Dunfermline display.