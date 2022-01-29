Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline boost survival bid with win at Queen of the South

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 4.56pm
Graham Dorrans was on target for Dunfermline (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Graham Dorrans was on target for Dunfermline (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Dunfermline moved out of the Scottish Championship relegation places following a 2-0 victory at bottom-placed Queen of the South.

Lewis Martin had a header disallowed for Dunfermline before the visitors finally broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute through Graham Dorrans, who opened his account for the club by heading in Ryan Dow’s cross.

The former Scotland midfielder then fired wide, shortly before Dan Pybus netted from the edge of the box to double his side’s lead after 29 minutes.

Dow had an effort blocked on the line by Darragh O’Connor and Dorrans also had a shot saved in a dominant Dunfermline display.

