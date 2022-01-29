Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stevenage extend unbeaten League Two run with victory over Harrogate

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 4.58pm
Jake Reeves impressed for Stevenage (Tim Goode/PA)
Stevenage made it five games unbeaten in League Two as they swept to a 3-0 victory against a disappointing Harrogate at the Lamex Stadium.

Goals from Jake Reeves, Luke Norris and Jake Taylor allowed the Boro to continue their climb away from trouble at the bottom of the table, as they rose up to 17th place.

Stevenage were ahead in the ninth minute when the ball was headed out as far as Reeves, whose effort from just outside the box was too much for Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

The Boro then doubled their lead when Reeves’ through ball found Norris in acres of space and the striker advanced before stroking the ball into the net from the edge of the area.

There was almost a bizarre third for the hosts before half-time when Zain Westbrooke charged down Josh Falkingham’s clearance and Oxley only just smuggled the ball behind.

But the result was wrapped up with nine minutes left when Taylor was allowed to run into the area unchallenged before finding the bottom corner.

