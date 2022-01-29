Stevenage extend unbeaten League Two run with victory over Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevenage made it five games unbeaten in League Two as they swept to a 3-0 victory against a disappointing Harrogate at the Lamex Stadium.

Goals from Jake Reeves, Luke Norris and Jake Taylor allowed the Boro to continue their climb away from trouble at the bottom of the table, as they rose up to 17th place.

Stevenage were ahead in the ninth minute when the ball was headed out as far as Reeves, whose effort from just outside the box was too much for Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

The Boro then doubled their lead when Reeves’ through ball found Norris in acres of space and the striker advanced before stroking the ball into the net from the edge of the area.

There was almost a bizarre third for the hosts before half-time when Zain Westbrooke charged down Josh Falkingham’s clearance and Oxley only just smuggled the ball behind.

But the result was wrapped up with nine minutes left when Taylor was allowed to run into the area unchallenged before finding the bottom corner.