Georgia Stanway hits FA Cup treble to become Man City’s record women’s scorer

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.00pm
Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway (centre) celebrates against Nottingham Forest (Scott Wilson/PA).
Georgia Stanway became Manchester City’s record women’s goal-scorer as she netted a hat-trick to help her team cruise past Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup with an 8-0 victory.

The 23-year-old’s treble saw her leapfrog Nikita Parris in the club’s scoring charts, taking her tally to 64 goals in 171 appearances, having joined City in 2015.

Forest, who play in the third tier, were no match for their heavyweight opponents, who put the fifth-round tie beyond doubt before half-time with goals from Caroline Weir, Khadija Shaw and Filippa Angeldahl.

All of Stanway’s goals came after the break, while Shaw got another and Lauren Hemp added to the rout.

City head coach Gareth Taylor told the club website: “I’m so pleased for her (Stanway) because she’s showing real hot form at the moment and she’s been great to work with, particularly her attitude and application to try new positions and affect the play wherever she plays. I’m really delighted for her today.”

Saturday’s other tie saw holders Chelsea win 3-1 at Aston Villa.

Guro Reiten scored twice and had a hand in the Blues’ third goal, earning the penalty that Pernille Harder converted.

Ramona Petzelberger netted a late consolation for Villa from the penalty spot.

