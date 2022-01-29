Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Accrington fight back to earn draw against Morecambe

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.04pm
Jonah Ayunga scored twice for Morecombe (Richard Sellers/PA)
Accrington came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Lancashire rivals Morecambe in Sky Bet League One.

In an action-packed first half the relegation-threatened Shrimps raced into a two-goal lead inside 26 minutes.

In their first real attack on 14 minutes, Cole Stockton’s strike was saved by Toby Savin but only half cleared to Jonah Ayunga on the edge of the area and he fired home.

Despite Stanley pressure, Ayunga made it two on 26 minutes when Stockton passed to him on the right and he raced into the area and shot past Savin.

Stanley had a Ross Sykes effort cleared off the line and got one back on 35 minutes when Sean McConville’s corner was headed home by Colby Bishop for his 11th goal of the season.

The home side then levelled in the fourth minute of added time at the end of the first half when McConville’s free-kick was headed home by Michael Nottingham.

In the second half, Stockton’s goal-bound effort was tipped away by Savin while John O’Sullivan had a header cleared off the line for Stanley and Ayunga was inches away from a hat-trick in added time.

