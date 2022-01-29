Accrington fight back to earn draw against Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accrington came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Lancashire rivals Morecambe in Sky Bet League One.

In an action-packed first half the relegation-threatened Shrimps raced into a two-goal lead inside 26 minutes.

In their first real attack on 14 minutes, Cole Stockton’s strike was saved by Toby Savin but only half cleared to Jonah Ayunga on the edge of the area and he fired home.

Despite Stanley pressure, Ayunga made it two on 26 minutes when Stockton passed to him on the right and he raced into the area and shot past Savin.

Stanley had a Ross Sykes effort cleared off the line and got one back on 35 minutes when Sean McConville’s corner was headed home by Colby Bishop for his 11th goal of the season.

The home side then levelled in the fourth minute of added time at the end of the first half when McConville’s free-kick was headed home by Michael Nottingham.

In the second half, Stockton’s goal-bound effort was tipped away by Savin while John O’Sullivan had a header cleared off the line for Stanley and Ayunga was inches away from a hat-trick in added time.