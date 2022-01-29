Matty Stevens and Jamille Matt score again as Forest Green march on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Prolific strikers Matty Stevens and Jamille Matt both netted as Forest Green thrashed Tranmere 4-0 to move 10 points clear of their second-placed opponents at the top of League Two.

Stevens and Matt bagged typical poachers’ goals to put the visitors 2-0 up at half-time and the win was sealed thanks to superb finishes from Jordan Moore-Taylor and Regan Hendry.

The opener came in the sixth minute when former Tranmere loanee Kane Wilson found his way in behind Calum MacDonald and crossed to Stevens, who swept the ball home for his 16th goal of the season.

Initially shaken by conceding so early, Tranmere did start to come back into the game only for Matt to convert Nicky Cadden’s cross for his 17th league goal of the campaign, doubling Forest Green’s advantage three minutes before the break.

Any hopes of a turnaround were ended by Moore-Taylor’s effort in the 53rd minute and Hendry soon put the icing on the cake, firing beyond Ross Doohan from the edge of the box after a cross was only half cleared.

It could have been worse for Tranmere but Doohan managed to save substitute Josh March’s penalty with pretty much the last kick of the game.