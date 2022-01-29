Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ellis Simms scores on his first start as Hearts beat Motherwell

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.06pm
Ellis Simms was on target (Tim Markland/PA)
Ellis Simms was on target (Tim Markland/PA)

On-loan Everton striker Ellis Simms scored on his first start for Hearts as Motherwell were beaten 2-0 at Tynecastle.

Simms netted from close range in the 58th minute to double the lead as Robbie Neilson’s third-placed side moved 10 points clear of their nearest rivals in the cinch Premiership.

Andy Halliday had scored the opener in the 37th minute and Hearts could even afford to rest key attacker Barrie McKay for the majority of the game ahead of Tuesday’s Edinburgh derby.

Motherwell had some decent first-half chances but Graham Alexander’s team paid the price for losing the ball in dangerous situations before both goals.

The visitors survived an early scare when Stephen Kingsley had a shot blocked after an indirect free-kick just inside the box.

January signings Ross Tierney and Liam Shaw both made their first starts for Motherwell and both were involved as the visitors otherwise made a lively start.

Tierney was smart in possession and almost got on the end of Kevin Van Veen’s return pass, while Shaw headed over from a decent opportunity.

Van Veen twice missed the target with Hearts on the back foot and Halliday had a header held by Liam Kelly at the other end.

Simms had some opportunities to show his pace in behind but Cammy Devlin put too much on a forward pass, and the loan striker then fell over after beating Kelly to a through ball before volleying high over from another chance.

Motherwell midfielder Barry Maguire went off injured after making a tackle and was replaced by Sean Goss, who was culpable for the opener three minutes later.

On-loan Celtic midfielder Shaw lost possession first inside his own half but Motherwell seemed to have averted the danger until Goss dwelled on the ball inside his box. Liam Boyce won it and Devlin rolled it for the unmarked Halliday to drill home.

Van Veen missed Motherwell’s best chance late in the half when he sent a free header wide from six yards following a cross by former Hearts attacker Jordan Roberts.

John Souttar did not come back out for the second half after earlier picking up a knock in a collision with Callum Slattery. Toby Sibbick made his Hearts return following his latest move from Barnsley.

Hearts soon had chances to double their lead. Gary Mackay-Steven sent a weak effort straight at Kelly, who soon made a close-range block from Halliday.

The second goal came after Devlin won the ball off Shaw inside his own half and drove forward. The Australian fed Boyce, who played it across goal for Simms to tap in.

Hearts broke on Motherwell again but Boyce could not convert after rounding Kelly and an offside flag ended the attack.

Motherwell fans thought they might have had a penalty when substitute Peter Haring cynically tripped Slattery as the midfielder ran into the box but referee Craig Napier gave a free-kick. Roberts’ effort hit the wall.

Craig Gordon ensured there was no late drama as he got down to hold Van Veen’s long-range strike and got a hand to a fierce effort from substitute Justin Amaluzor.

