Wigan lose top spot in League One after draw at Cheltenham

Wigan slipped off top spot in the Sky Bet Championship as their four-match winning run was ended by a goalless draw at battling Cheltenham.

Leam Richardson’s side have still not lost on the road since the opening day of the season, but they could not find a way past ex-Latics goalkeeper Owen Evans and surrendered top spot to Rotherham.

Alfie May’s corner was nodded into the middle by Will Boyle and Callum Wright headed over from a good position in the fifth minute as Cheltenham started well.

Gwion Edwards saw a low shot flash wide of the left post at the other end in the 24th minute, but the leaders found it hard to break down their well-drilled hosts.

May fired wide after the ball fell kindly to him in the Wigan box in the 28th minute.

Wigan missed a big chance to take the lead eight minutes after half-time when Graeme Shinnie’s pass was helped on by the chest of Josh Magennis into the path of Will Keane, but the striker could not hit the target and injured himself in the process.

Jack Whatmough shot straight at Evans, who kept his first League One clean sheet of the season to frustrate his former club as Cheltenham registered a fourth draw in their last five, despite having debutant Ben Williams sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time.