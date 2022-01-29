AFC Wimbledon’s woes in 2022 continue after draw with Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

AFC Wimbledon’s search for a first win in 2022 continues after they drew 1-1 with fellow Sky Bet League One strugglers Shrewsbury at Plough Lane.

The Dons took the lead after 13 minutes when Ayoub Assal tucked his header perfectly into the corner from Ethan Chislett’s pinpoint cross.

They looked the more threatening of the two sides for the majority of the first half and came out in search of a second goal straight after the break.

Jack Rudoni almost made it 2-0 with an effort from just outside the box which sailed narrowly wide.

Wimbledon were made to pay for not extending their lead shortly after, as Shrewsbury found an equaliser with a scrappy goal from Daniel Udoh 13 minutes into the second half.

After a tense first hour, both sides threw caution to the wind in search of a winner in a frantic final 30 minutes.

Chances came thick and fast for both teams, but ultimately neither could do enough and had to settle for a point.