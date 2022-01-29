Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cameron Brannagan scores four penalties as Oxford thrash sorry Gillingham

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.10pm
Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan scored four penalties at Gillingham (John walton/PA)
Oxford's Cameron Brannagan scored four penalties at Gillingham (John walton/PA)

Cameron Brannagan scored four penalties as Oxford ran riot in an impressive 7-2 victory over struggling Gillingham.

Billy Bodin fired the visitors in front after eight minutes, brilliantly cutting inside Max Ehmer to poke past Pontus Dahlberg at the end of an incisive counter-attack.

Oxford doubled their lead soon after as Brannagan coolly converted his first penalty of the afternoon, awarded by Bobby Madley for Olly Lee‘s lunge on Matty Taylor.

Taylor all but sealed Oxford’s win just 19 minutes into the game when he glanced his header from Bodin’s free-kick into the bottom corner.

Brannagan extended the visitors’ advantage three minutes after half-time with his second spot-kick, one that he won himself after being bundled over by the careless Dahlberg.

The U’s midfielder then became the first player in English football since Gillingham’s Josh Wright nearly five years ago to score a hat-trick of penalties, blazing his third off the inside of the post following Jack Tucker’s foul on Sam Long.

Danny Lloyd beat Oxford goalkeeper Jack Stevens at the second attempt to claim one back for the Gills, who have now gone 14 league games without a victory and sit 10 points from safety.

After substitute Daniel Phillips was adjudged to have handled in the box, Brannagan completed his unforgettable day seven minutes from time with the best of his four spot-kicks.

Gillingham added a second late on through Robbie McKenzie before substitute Anthony Forde slid to knock Ryan Williams’ cross into an empty net for Oxford’s seventh.

