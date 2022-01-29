Andrew Dallas continues scoring spree with double as Solihull thrash Altrincham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrew Dallas scored a brace as five-goal Solihull thrashed nine-man Altrincham in the National League.

Dallas, who scored all five goals in last week’s 5-0 win over Dover before also netting in midweek, notched his first after 18 minutes before Kevin Berkoe was sent off for the visitors moments later.

Jamey Osborne doubled Solihull’s advantage with Dallas scoring again and Callum Maycock adding a fourth before the interval.

Ryan Barnett completed Solihull’s comprehensive win with nine minutes remaining. Matty Kosylo was then dismissed in stoppage time on an afternoon to forget for Altrincham.