Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Paddy Lane’s spectacular strike earns Fleetwood point at home against Cambridge

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.16pm
Charlton Athletic’s Corey Blackett-Taylor (right) and Fleetwood Town’s Paddy Lane battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley, London. Picture date: Saturday January 22, 2022.
Charlton Athletic’s Corey Blackett-Taylor (right) and Fleetwood Town’s Paddy Lane battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley, London. Picture date: Saturday January 22, 2022.

Paddy Lane’s eye-catching goal was enough to secure a point for Fleetwood in their 1-1 draw at home to Cambridge.

In a game of precious few chances, the midfielder sent a beautiful strike past Dimitar Mitov to cancel out an own goal by Anthony Pilkington seven minutes earlier.

An even first half, played in swirling winds, saw neither side really take the initiative.

Fleetwood centre-back Tom Clarke should have headed home one of his dead-ball chances, but Mitov saved the first while the second was sent way over the bar.

Cambridge had barely threatened the home goal until a minute before the break, when they finally put together an effective passing move that ended with George Williams forcing Alex Cairns into a good save.

The opening goal came after 65 minutes when Pilkington, on as a substitute two minutes earlier, got the final touch to Wes Hoolahan’s corner for a Cambridge lead.

But when Callum Camps gave Lane the ball in space, he whipped a wonderful shot into the top corner to earn his side a point.

There was a last-ditch chance for Fleetwood’s Ellis Harrison but his goalbound shot hit the luckless Pilkington and bounced wide.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier