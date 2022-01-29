Paddy Lane’s spectacular strike earns Fleetwood point at home against Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paddy Lane’s eye-catching goal was enough to secure a point for Fleetwood in their 1-1 draw at home to Cambridge.

In a game of precious few chances, the midfielder sent a beautiful strike past Dimitar Mitov to cancel out an own goal by Anthony Pilkington seven minutes earlier.

An even first half, played in swirling winds, saw neither side really take the initiative.

Fleetwood centre-back Tom Clarke should have headed home one of his dead-ball chances, but Mitov saved the first while the second was sent way over the bar.

Cambridge had barely threatened the home goal until a minute before the break, when they finally put together an effective passing move that ended with George Williams forcing Alex Cairns into a good save.

The opening goal came after 65 minutes when Pilkington, on as a substitute two minutes earlier, got the final touch to Wes Hoolahan’s corner for a Cambridge lead.

But when Callum Camps gave Lane the ball in space, he whipped a wonderful shot into the top corner to earn his side a point.

There was a last-ditch chance for Fleetwood’s Ellis Harrison but his goalbound shot hit the luckless Pilkington and bounced wide.