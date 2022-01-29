Josh Rees at the double as Boreham Wood hit back to sink King’s Lynn By Press Association January 29 2022, 5.16pm Josh Rees (right) scored in each half (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Boreham Wood kept up their promotion push with a 3-1 win over Vanarama National League strugglers King’s Lynn at Meadow Park. The Linnets, who had lost their last four league games, took the lead in the 12th minute when Malachi Linton bundled the ball in from close range. Boreham Wood, set to play Bournemouth next in the FA Cup fourth round, equalised five minutes before the break when Josh Rees headed in a cross from James Comley. Rees added another early in the second half, tapping in a rebound after Danilo Orsi’s shot was saved, with a deflected effort from Tyrone Marsh on the hour wrapping up the points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Josh Rees is Boreham Wood’s matchwinner at fellow high-flyers Halifax High-flying Boreham Wood held to Weymouth draw Boreham Wood stay third with victory over Wealdstone Luke Garrard ‘on top of the world’ after Boreham Wood’s FA Cup upset