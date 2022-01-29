Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dramatic Tony Craig strike ensures Crawley victory at Bradford

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.18pm
Tony Craig netted a last-gasp winner for Crawley at Bradford (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Tony Craig netted a last-gasp winner for Crawley at Bradford (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Tony Craig snatched a stoppage-time winner to earn Crawley a 2-1 victory at Bradford.

The defender stooped low to head home Jack Powell’s free-kick after Tom Nichols had cancelled out Andy Cook’s first-half opener for the Bantams.

Bradford enjoyed most of the possession in the first half and ought to have gone ahead in the 20th minute when defender Paudie O’Connor headed the ball to Cook but he fired over from close range.

However, Bradford’s leading scorer made amends in the 31st minute by giving his side the lead with his 10th goal of the season.

Charles Vernam’s cross from the left found Cook unmarked at the far post and he scored with a close-range header to put them 1-0 up at the break.

Crawley dominated from the start of the second half and substitute Nick Tsaroulla had a shot blocked but Cook nearly put Bradford further in front in the 53rd minute when Jamie Walker played the ball into his path but goalkeeper Glenn Morris managed to save his shot.

The visitors were rewarded for an improved second-half performance with a 71st-minute equaliser.

Former Bradford player Mark Marshall supplied the cross for Nichols to score with a header at the far post before Craig’s late winner.

