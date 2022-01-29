Halifax get back on track with victory at Dagenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Halifax got their National League title challenge back on track with a 3-1 victory at Dagenham.

Town arrived in east London on the back of successive 1-0 defeats but first-half goals from Matty Warburton and Billy Waters put them in a commanding position at half-time against the Daggers.

However, the hosts pulled a goal back just before the hour when Matt Robinson headed in from close range.

Halifax survived some pressure as Dagenham pushed for the equaliser, before sealing the win with a third goal in the 90th minute when Waters steered home his second of the afternoon.

The victory moved Pete Wild’s team up to second place in the table and to within a point of leaders Stockport.