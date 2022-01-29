Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Halifax get back on track with victory at Dagenham

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.20pm
Matty Warburton’s goal set Halifax on their way to victory (Mike Egerton/PA)
Matty Warburton’s goal set Halifax on their way to victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Halifax got their National League title challenge back on track with a 3-1 victory at Dagenham.

Town arrived in east London on the back of successive 1-0 defeats but first-half goals from Matty Warburton and Billy Waters put them in a commanding position at half-time against the Daggers.

However, the hosts pulled a goal back just before the hour when Matt Robinson headed in from close range.

Halifax survived some pressure as Dagenham pushed for the equaliser, before sealing the win with a third goal in the 90th minute when Waters steered home his second of the afternoon.

The victory moved Pete Wild’s team up to second place in the table and to within a point of leaders Stockport.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier