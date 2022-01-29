Mansfield set club record for successive league wins at Leyton Orient’s expense

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In-form Mansfield set a new club record of eight successive league wins as they saw off Leyton Orient 2-0 in League Two.

Saturday’s result made it 14 wins in 16 games in all competitions for Nigel Clough’s promotion-chasers.

On a windy afternoon in a first half of few chances, the game erupted in the 44th minute when the Stags took the lead with a controversial opener.

Rhys Oates lifted a pass to Jordan Bowery in the box and the ball seemed to strike his arm before he poked it home from close range.

Orient protested but – after speaking to his assistant – the referee gave the goal.

Earlier, Lawrence Vigouroux had been well placed to save efforts from Ollie Clarke and Oates, while after 38 minutes, Ruel Sotiriou fired an effort wide from a low 20-yard shot.

The visitors rarely looked like equalising but Mansfield eased any nerves after 72 minutes as a half-cleared Stephen Quinn corner was drilled home at the first time from 18 yards by Clarke.

Two minutes later, substitute Aaron Drinan hit the outside of the home post after being sent into the right of the box, and – with 12 minutes remaining – the unlucky Drinan headed against the crossbar from close range amid a scramble from a corner.