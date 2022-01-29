Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Late Aaron Collins header sees Bristol Rovers snatch win at home to Walsall

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.24pm
Aaron Collins scored the only goal in Bristol Rovers’ win (Nick Potts/PA)
Aaron Collins scored the only goal in Bristol Rovers’ win (Nick Potts/PA)

Aaron Collins headed a 90th-minute winner to give 10-man Bristol Rovers a 1-0 victory over Walsall at the Memorial Stadium.

Joey Barton’s men created what few first-half chances there were, Luke Thomas forcing Carl Rushworth to save at the second attempt after 18 minutes, with the ball finally being held on the line.

The hosts then went a man down after 38 minutes when right-back Luca Hoole was shown a second yellow card for a foul, having been booked four minutes earlier for dissent.

However, Walsall were unable to capitalise and it took until the 65th minute for the visitors to register a shot on target, with Conor Wilkinson’s low drive comfortably saved by Belshaw.

And they eventually paid the price when goalkeeper Rushworth collided with Rovers substitute Harvey Saunders advancing from his line and the ball broke for Collins to nod home from close range.

James Belshaw protected the lead with his only testing save in the dying seconds, but it was one of few threatening moments for the Rovers keeper.

