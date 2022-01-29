Late Aaron Collins header sees Bristol Rovers snatch win at home to Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aaron Collins headed a 90th-minute winner to give 10-man Bristol Rovers a 1-0 victory over Walsall at the Memorial Stadium.

Joey Barton’s men created what few first-half chances there were, Luke Thomas forcing Carl Rushworth to save at the second attempt after 18 minutes, with the ball finally being held on the line.

The hosts then went a man down after 38 minutes when right-back Luca Hoole was shown a second yellow card for a foul, having been booked four minutes earlier for dissent.

However, Walsall were unable to capitalise and it took until the 65th minute for the visitors to register a shot on target, with Conor Wilkinson’s low drive comfortably saved by Belshaw.

And they eventually paid the price when goalkeeper Rushworth collided with Rovers substitute Harvey Saunders advancing from his line and the ball broke for Collins to nod home from close range.

James Belshaw protected the lead with his only testing save in the dying seconds, but it was one of few threatening moments for the Rovers keeper.