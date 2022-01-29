Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dom Telford bags brace as Newport edge League Two victory over lowly Barrow

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.26pm
Dom Telford (left) scored a brace for Newport (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Dom Telford took his goal tally to 21 for the season in all competitions with a brace as Newport celebrated a 2-1 League Two victory over struggling Barrow.

Newport fans were allowed back into Rodney Parade for the first time in 2022 after Welsh government Covid-19 restrictions were ended last week and they saw their team earn all three points after a superb start.

Telford nodded in his first after just 94 seconds when Barrow failed to deal with Cameron Norman’s long throw into the box.

And the 5ft 5ins striker made it 2-0 after 12 minutes as he cut inside and found the top corner after being teed up by Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz.

The hosts failed to build on their early advantage, however, and Barrow slowly worked their way back into the contest.

Debutant Aaron Amadi-Holloway saw his header saved at point-blank range by Nick Townsend seven minutes before the break.

And Anthony Glennon’s cross was turned into his own net by County captain Mickey Demetriou after 63 minutes but the hosts did enough to claim all three points.

