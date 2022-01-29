MK Dons win at Wycombe marred by Adebayo Akinfenwa abuse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons edged out local rivals Wycombe 1-0 in a game marred by a delay following offensive supporter chants aimed at Wycombe’s Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Midway through the first half, the referee briefly stopped the game due to an offensive chant from Dons fans targeting Wanderers substitute Akinfenwa, who was warming up at the side of the pitch.

A tannoy announcement imploring away fans to stop seemingly had no effect while MK Dons’ official Twitter account also asked their supporters to refrain from singing the chant.

The game was paused as Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth spoke to the referee about the incident and Akinfenwa also angrily remonstrated with the Dons fans, although the match restarted shortly after.

On the pitch, Scott Twine’s 13th goal of the season early on proved the difference as the Dons leap-frogged their hosts into fourth place in League One.

Twine slammed home a rebound after David Stockdale had parried Theo Corbeanu’s initial strike after 13 minutes.

The hosts almost levelled when Joe Jacobson headed inches wide from Garath McCleary’s cross although just before the hour mark, Stockdale brilliantly palmed Corbeanu’s diving header onto the crossbar to keep the deficit at just 1-0.

The hosts rallied late on and half-time sub Sam Vokes headed inches over the bar but they couldn’t snatch a point.