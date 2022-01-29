Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MK Dons win at Wycombe marred by Adebayo Akinfenwa abuse

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.28pm
Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa was abused by some MK Dons fans (Leila Coker/PA)
Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa was abused by some MK Dons fans (Leila Coker/PA)

MK Dons edged out local rivals Wycombe 1-0 in a game marred by a delay following offensive supporter chants aimed at Wycombe’s Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Midway through the first half, the referee briefly stopped the game due to an offensive chant from Dons fans targeting Wanderers substitute Akinfenwa, who was warming up at the side of the pitch.

A tannoy announcement imploring away fans to stop seemingly had no effect while MK Dons’ official Twitter account also asked their supporters to refrain from singing the chant.

The game was paused as Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth spoke to the referee about the incident and Akinfenwa also angrily remonstrated with the Dons fans, although the match restarted shortly after.

On the pitch, Scott Twine’s 13th goal of the season early on proved the difference as the Dons leap-frogged their hosts into fourth place in League One.

Twine slammed home a rebound after David Stockdale had parried Theo Corbeanu’s initial strike after 13 minutes.

The hosts almost levelled when Joe Jacobson headed inches wide from Garath McCleary’s cross although just before the hour mark, Stockdale brilliantly palmed Corbeanu’s diving header onto the crossbar to keep the deficit at just 1-0.

The hosts rallied late on and half-time sub Sam Vokes headed inches over the bar but they couldn’t snatch a point.

