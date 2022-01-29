Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackburn remain in top two despite goalless draw at Luton

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.28pm
Blackburn were held to a draw at Luton (Nigel French/PA)
Blackburn remained in the automatic promotion places despite being held to a goalless draw by play-off chasing Luton at Kenilworth Road.

The hosts started much the brighter team and went close early on, as Cameron Jerome’s header was gathered at the second attempt by Thomas Kaminski, who also had to collect Henri Lansbury’s flicked attempt from Kal Naismith’s cross.

Rovers’ only chance in the opening stages came from a mistake by Henri Lansbury which saw Sam Gallagher advance on the left, but he put his shot too close to Town stopper James Shea.

Just before the half hour, Town created their best opportunity from a cleverly-worked free kick, Lansbury finding Jerome who fed Naismith, only for the defender to scuff his attempt wide.

A deep free-kick from the visitors then saw Bradley Johnson direct his header off target, with Scott Wharton hooking a hopeful volley into the stands as well.

Luton then had a glorious chance on 40 minutes when Onyedinma did superbly on the right hand side of the area, picking out Jerome whose sidefooter beat Kaminski but not the post as the ball rebounded fortunately into the arms of the keeper.

After the break, Blackburn lost the services of Gallagher following an off-the-ball challenge from Tom Lockyer and the resulting free-kick was curled goalwards by Joe Rankin-Costello, Shea palming over the top.

Following a lull in proceedings, Rovers tried their luck twice from distance, as Bradley Johnson’s effort deflected off Naismith to drop narrowly wide, before Deyovaisio Zeefuik’s attempt was blocked behind.

Luton boss Nathan Jones swapped his front two for the final 20 minutes, bringing on the fit-again Harry Cornick and Zimbabwe international Admiral Muskwe for Jerome and Onyedinma.

However, the pair couldn’t really create a meaningful chance in the closing stages for Town as there was to be no last-gasp winner.

If anything, Rovers went closest as sub Daniel Butterworth looked to have waltzed his way through the hosts’ back-line in stoppage time, only to be denied by a last-gasp clearance.

Late on, a game which had been simmering away nicely then threatened to boil over with both sets of players coming together in the Rovers penalty area, but referee James Linington only booked Kaminski and Cornick for their troubles.

