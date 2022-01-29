Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Smith takes Rotherham to the top with brace at Crewe

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.30pm
Michael Smith struck for Rotherham (Leila Coker/PA)
Michael Smith struck for Rotherham (Leila Coker/PA)

Michael Smith scored twice as Rotherham went back to the top of League One with a 2-0 win at lowly Crewe, in a match which saw a lengthy hold-up in play after a linesman appeared to be hit by a missile.

The Millers took a seventh-minute lead through a Smith header and, after Crewe midfielder Scott Robertson was red carded, the striker made the three points safe with a set-piece second to take his tally for the season to 21.

Paul Warne’s side started strongly and were soon ahead when Ramani Edmonds-Green picked out Smith’s run in behind with a lofted cross which the striker finished with aplomb with his head.

Shane Ferguson drove a long-range effort inches over and Smith flicked a corner onto the underside of the bar as the Millers piled on the early pressure.

But Crewe emerged from their shell to pose a threat, only to be let down by their finishing. Chris Long lashed over after wriggling clear and then wasted some good approach work on the left by going for goal from a difficult angle with Millers keeper Josh Vickers making a routine save.

Then came the incident involving the linesman close to where the Rotherham fans were based, with Millers skipper Richard Wood going over to talk to the supporters.

The hosts’ hopes were dashed in the space of a minute when substitute Robertson – booked earlier in the second half – tripped Chiedozie Ogbene in full flight to receive his marching orders.

From the resulting free-kick taken by Dan Barlaser, Smith’s close-range touch just edged the ball over the line for the Millers’ second in the 74th minute.

Smith then went close to a hat-trick with a late header which drifted past the far post.

