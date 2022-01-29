Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maidenhead battle back to earn a point against 10-man Wrexham

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.32pm
Shawn McCoulsky netted at the death to steal a point (Mike Egerton/PA)
Shawn McCoulsky scored a late equaliser as Maidenhead claimed a 1-1 National League draw away to high-flying Wrexham.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men within the opening five minutes as Paul Mullin was shown a straight red card for a foul on Josh Smile.

But they did not let the disadvantage hinder them as the Red Dragons broke the deadlock after 17 minutes as Aaron Hayden headed home following Ben Tozer’s throw-in for his fifth goal of the season.

Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton made a smart save to deny the visitors an equaliser at the start of the second half as Josh Kelly came close with an effort at the far post.

At the other end, new signing Ollie Palmer headed over a chance to double the score but it would be Maidenhead to claim the next goal and a late point as McCoulsky found the net in the second minute of added time to see them move a little clearer of the relegation zone.

