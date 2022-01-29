Exeter and 10-man Hartlepool share spoils from goalless League Two stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter and 10-man Hartlepool fought out a goalless draw in a somewhat dour League Two encounter at St James Park.

Hartlepool started well, forcing three early corners, while Timi Odusina went close with a fierce shot that was superbly tipped over the crossbar by Exeter goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

The home side’s best chance came when the ball deflected into the path of Padraig Amond, but he wildly lashed it wide of the near post, while Matt Jay shot tamely at Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip from 25 yards.

Hartlepool’s Luke Molyneux brought a somewhat drab half to a close when he skied an effort high from close range.

The second half started with Hartlepool captain Nicky Featherstone being shown a straight red card for a high tackle on Josh Key as Exeter started to crank up the pressure.

Substitute Jack Sparkes fired a chance straight at Killip before the goalkeeper made a great stop to deny the same player, while Jake Caprice saw an effort land on the roof of the net.

Hartlepool defended superbly and with the last chance of the game, Exeter’s Tim Dieng screwed a shot wide at the far post as their afternoon ended in frustration.