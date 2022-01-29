Grimsby grind out nervy win over Wealdstone By Press Association January 29 2022, 5.36pm Grimsby secured a narrow victory (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Grimsby survived a nervy finish to secure a 2-1 victory against Wealdstone at Blundell Park. The Mariners were in control of the National League clash after Michee Efete was credited with getting the final touch for the opener with 34 minutes gone. Efete headed home a second shortly after the interval before the visitors struck back through Jamie Mascoll. Wealdstone sensed they might be able to salvage a point from the encounter but Grimsby held on to take all three points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Notts County slip out of top seven after goalless draw at Wealdstone Ashley Charles grabs Wealdstone winner against Dover after missing penalty Jordan Maguire-Drew late strike clinches Grimsby’s first win in six matches Halifax stretch advantage in title race with victory over Grimsby