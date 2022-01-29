Brandon Goodship’s own goal gives Aldershot stoppage-time win at Weymouth By Press Association January 29 2022, 5.38pm Weymouth’s Brandon Goodship scored an own goal in injury time (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Brandon Goodship scored an own goal in stoppage time as Aldershot secured a 1-0 win at Weymouth. The National League clash appeared to be heading towards a draw and a useful point for the hosts in their scrap for survival. But Goodship put the ball through his own net following Toby Edser’s late free-kick. Weymouth remain nine points adrift of safety with Aldershot 15th. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Harry Cardwell goal maintains improving Southend’s unbeaten run Torquay win at struggling Weymouth