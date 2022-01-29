Fury warns Whyte and Warrington’s barcode hair – Saturday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 29.

Boxing

FAO Dillian Whyte.

Josh Warrington mocked his own hair.

For a limited time only- 20% off! 😂😂🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️FFS pic.twitter.com/89uMACpow5 — Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) January 29, 2022

Football

Ivan Toney said sorry.

Georgia Stanway made Manchester City history.

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Dubai.

Son Heung-min was on the way back.

Back on the pitch soon 💪 📸 Sonny on Instagram pic.twitter.com/65vp0C7kEJ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 29, 2022

Two years of the potato salad king for the Hammers.

Two years of the potato salad king 🥰 🗓 #OnThisDay in 2020, @tomassoucek28 joined the Club on loan! pic.twitter.com/FgqDDjRSQl — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 29, 2022

Andy Robertson met a fellow Scot on the course.

Two Scot’s being brave in the sun!! Great to finally meet @robert1lefty 🏌️‍♂️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/RTIrji7LXD — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) January 29, 2022

Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo made his mark at Rangers.

Tennis

Ashleigh Barty won the Australian Open on home soil.

World No. 1 Ash Barty has just become the 1st Australian to win an #AusOpen singles title since Chris O’Neil’s win in 1978. What a special day for Australia! 🇦🇺 Congratulations, @ashbarty! #AusOpen2022 https://t.co/ENiq4eJrPb — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 29, 2022

Backstage with some amazing Aussie tennis legends, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Chris O’Neil, Judy Dalton and the one and only @ashbarty – who did something special tonight! pic.twitter.com/w3XinXWdHG — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 29, 2022

Russell Crowe watched on.

Barty’s party started.

Golf

Tommy Fleetwood chewed the fat with Ronald Koeman.

After my round today we talked Everton and a little golf! pic.twitter.com/SfAwa35smG — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) January 29, 2022

Cricket

Stuart Broad took in a bit of junior football.

Snooker

Former world champion Ken Doherty was on the mic at an Irish bar in Berlin.

The darling of Dublin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FPkCVFhGqo — Jan Verhaas (@janverhaas) January 28, 2022

Formula One

Daniil Kvyat was working in the ring.