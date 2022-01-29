Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sutton keep up promotion push with win over Carlisle

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.42pm
Sutton are in the hunt for automatic promotion (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sutton are in the hunt for automatic promotion (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sutton kept up the pace for automatic League Two promotion courtesy of a fine 2-0 away win at Carlisle.

First-half goals from Isaac Olaofe and David Ajiboye, within eight minutes, saw the visitors go seven games unbeaten.

Matt Gray’s charges are only behind third-placed Newport on goal difference but have a potentially vital game in hand.

Olaofe pounced on a failed Carlisle clearance to fire home his eighth goal of the season and put the U’s ahead in the 23rd minute.

The Cumbrians were unlucky not to level four minutes later when defender Jack Armer hit the post, and Ajiboye added salt to the wound as he finished off a superb Sutton team move after 31 minutes.

Carlisle stopper Mark Howard produced a good save to keep out Enzio Boldewijn just before half-time but the hosts huffed and puffed without any luck in the second half.

Jon Mellish saw his header cleared off the line just after the hour mark while Jordan Gibson’s late snapshot was beaten away by Dean Bouzanis with 10 minutes to go.

