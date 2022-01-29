Stephen Robinson feels Morecambe have ‘turned a corner’ after Accrington draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson feels like his side have “turned a corner” after their 2-2 draw with Accrington in Sky Bet League One.

The Shrimps remain in the relegation zone but have one defeat in their last five league games and Robinson is pleased with his side’s improvement – despite letting a two-goal lead slip.

“I know you would say we were 2-0 up so we would be disappointed not to take three points but we have come away and got a point and we haven’t done that too often this season,” said Robinson.

“We feel like we have turned a corner, in games earlier in the season we would have caved in and got beat but we looked stronger.

“It was a poor game in appalling conditions, neither side could pass the ball and the wind played a big part.

“We took our two goals well, I thought Jonah (Ayunga) was outstanding today, our front three were all class, and Jonah could have had a hat-trick at the end.

“I am disappointed with the two goals we conceded, both from set-pieces, they are a big side and caused problems.

“We had a few chances in the second half and defended well when we needed to. In the circumstances, we will take a point.”

Morecambe raced into a two-goal lead inside 26 minutes. On 14 minutes, Cole Stockton’s strike was saved by Toby Savin but only half cleared to Jonah Ayunga, who fired home.

Ayunga made it two on 26 minutes when Stockton passed to him on the right and he raced into the area and shot past Savin.

Stanley got one back on 35 minutes when Sean McConville’s corner was headed home by Colby Bishop for his 11th goal of the season.

They levelled in the fourth minute of added time at the end of the first half when McConville’s free-kick was headed home by Michael Nottingham.

Accrington John Coleman was gutted as top scorer Bishop had to come off at half-time after taking a knock.

He said: “I think if Colby had stayed on, we would have won. We brought on Jay Rich-Baghuelou and he worked hard but he couldn’t have the impact Colby had.

“Colby makes us more dangerous and we have to have our fingers crossed he is OK for next week.

“On the game, I feel like I have lost a tenner and found a pound. It might have been a good game for the neutral but I am disappointed.

“When you come from 2-0 down you should be happy but in the first half we had 21 shots – that’s nearly a shot every two minutes.

“Both goals we have conceded have been deflected but Morecambe have been tidy with their chances – they had two and took them and we had 21 but only took two.

“Overall in the game we had 33 shots in total and 12 corners and we have got to do better.”